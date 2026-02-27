Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNBA

What Happened to Bennedict Mathurin? Clippers Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Timberwolves

Siddharth Rawat

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 26, 2026 | 11:26 PM EST

HomeNBA

What Happened to Bennedict Mathurin? Clippers Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Timberwolves

Siddharth Rawat

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 26, 2026 | 11:26 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The LA Clippers are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves as they prepare to defend home court tonight, hoping to prevent them from rising in the Western Conference standings. However, things have gone sideways, with key offensive piece Bennedict Mathurin exiting the game early after sustaining an injury. Here’s what happened to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did Bennedict Mathurin Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

Mathurin left the game around 1:15 left in the second quarter, after landing awkwardly and taking a second before getting back up. He subbed out a few moments after his hard fall, and headed back to the locker room before his teammates, who would join him later.

So far, there’s no update from the team about his status, so all we can do is wait for more clarity. He was set to be the primary scoring option without Kawhi Leonard tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT