What Happened to Bennedict Mathurin? Clippers Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Timberwolves

Oct 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The LA Clippers are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves as they prepare to defend home court tonight, hoping to prevent them from rising in the Western Conference standings. However, things have gone sideways, with key offensive piece Bennedict Mathurin exiting the game early after sustaining an injury. Here’s what happened to him.

Why Did Bennedict Mathurin Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?



Mathurin left the game around 1:15 left in the second quarter, after landing awkwardly and taking a second before getting back up. He subbed out a few moments after his hard fall, and headed back to the locker room before his teammates, who would join him later.

So far, there’s no update from the team about his status, so all we can do is wait for more clarity. He was set to be the primary scoring option without Kawhi Leonard tonight.

This is a developing story.

