What Happened to Bill Kennedy? Famous NBA Referee Exits to Locker Room in Wheelchair

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers squared off tonight at the Kia Center in a highly anticipated heavyweight clash. But the buzz quickly shifted from the court action to a shocking moment in the first quarter. Veteran referee Bill Kennedy exited the game in a wheelchair, something no one saw coming when he tipped off the ball tonight. So what happened?

Why did Bill Kennedy leave the game? What injury did he suffer?

It all started late in the first quarter, with about 2 minutes and 38 seconds left on the clock. As Kennedy ran down the floor during a Sixers fast break, he appeared to have suffered a non-contact injury. After going down to his knees during a timeout, the veteran official was then immediately surrounded by the Philadelphia medical staff.

Kennedy was soon spotted leaving the arena with the Sixers’ medical staff in a wheelchair, a towel on his shoulders, and he appeared to be in considerable pain. Although it’s hard to tell what sort of injury Bill Kennedy has sustained, it doesn’t look good, especially given that he has about 1420 regular season games under his belt.

Bill Kennedy was later ruled out for the game with a right leg injury. Now, it remains to be seen how long this injury will keep the 59-year-old on the sidelines. Hopefully, it’s not for too long, given that he has been one of the best officials in the league, not just this season but for several years now.

Kennedy has developed a reputation for communicating clearly with the players and coaches, something that many officials lack these days. In fact, not too long ago, Boston Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla stated that he challenged a late-game call just because he wanted to hear Bill Kennedy.

That should tell almost everything you need to know about the official’s incredible reputation around the league. This is his 26th season in the league, and he also has plenty of playoff officiating experience as well.

Kennedy has not only overseen 139 playoff games but also has been part of six NBA Finals series. So, hopefully, he can make a swift comeback. Meanwhile he fellow referees will need to step up in his absence, as the season rages on further, including this interesting matchup between Orlando and Philadelphia.