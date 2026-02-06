What Happened to Brandin Podziemski? Warriors Star Heads to Locker Room vs Suns

The first game for the Warriors after the trade deadline is not easy, as Brandin Podziemski seemingly goes back to the locker room. The Golden State is already without Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, and Jimmy Butler, but Podz’s exit is apparently not due to a physical impact as of yet.

With 2:11 remaining in the first, Brandin Podziemski “asked out of the game after a four-minute stint and went straight to the locker room.” The 22-year-old guard started from the bench and had missed all of his shots (0-3). In fact, his last three-pointer attempt was emphatically blocked by the Suns’ Mark Williams. Still, the reason for his exit “wasn’t clear” as per Anthony Slater.

Further reports also confirmed that Podziemski had looked toward the bench and signaled for a sub a few possessions prior.

This is a developing story