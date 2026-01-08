What Happened to Brandon Ingram? Raptors Star Exits Hornets Game With Injury

Just when the Toronto Raptors have something good going for them, disaster strikes. They’re currently in Charlotte and down 78-70 in the final quarter. But that’s not the bad news. One of their best scorers, Brandon Ingram had to make an early exit from tonight’s game. Right after that, the Raptors made an announcement.

Ingram had suffered a thumb injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. By then he had played around 10 minutes, had 6 points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field, 2 assists, and 3 blocks.

It happened in the second quarter. Ingram was trying to poke the ball out of Kon Kneuppel’s grasp. In the process, he jammed his finger. He had to leave the game and didn’t return in the second half.

He’s sprained his right thumb. He’s a left-handed shooter. So a few held on hope he could still manage till the final injury report. Yet that’s not the case.

This is a developing story.