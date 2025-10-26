What Happened to Brandon Miller? Hornets Make Injury Exit Announcement During 76ers Clash

The Charlotte Hornets wanted to make a statement today as they played the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia was coming off a dazzling rookie showcase in its season opener, where rookie VJ Edgecombe set new heights. The Hornets, meanwhile, were looking to continue their momentum after a dominant win against the Brooklyn Nets. However, late in the first half, Charlotte faced an unfortunate moment.

During an attempt to box out 76ers guard Quentin Grimes, third-year guard Brandon Miller seemed to injure his left arm. He was seen grabbing it and was taken out of the game and into the locker room. The Hornets released an official statement: “Brandon Miller left the game in the first half in Philadelphia with left shoulder soreness. He will not return to tonight’s game.” Miller logged 9 minutes before leaving, scoring 4 points and recording an assist.

Durability has been a concern for Miller, who missed 55 games last season due to surgery on his right wrist. While he has shown flashes of elite athleticism and three-level scoring, injuries have limited his playing time.

Miller was picked 2nd overall in the 2023 NBA draft and had a promising rookie season, but this injury will hurt his chances to build upon his potential. It will also hurt the Hornets, who are looking to make an early-season push in the Eastern Conference.

There isn’t a timeline for Miller’s return, but he will likely be monitored heavily given his injury history. The worry was imminent for Charlotte, who have lost one of their most promising players early in the season.

Miller’s last outing makes this loss even worse: Against the Nets, he scored 25 points and logged 7 assists, a steal and a block.

Charlotte had to adjust, leaning on rookie Kon Knueppel and Tre Mann off the bench to fill his gaps. Mann scored 4 points and recorded 5 assists, and Knueppel scored 14 points with incredible long-range shooting. The Hornets’ young roster faces a test in maintaining cohesion on offense in the future as they play their next games.

Charlotte Hornets Blow Lead Despite Strong Showing From LaMelo Ball

Despite the unfortunate injury to Brandon Miller, the Charlotte Hornets kept the matchup competitive. LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton provided a scoring punch with a combined 48 points. The Hornets led by 10 by the end of the third quarter, showing resilience against Philly’s starters before the final surge by Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes.

Charlotte struggled to maintain their advantage late in the game, even with superstar Joel Embiid off the court due to a minutes restriction.

Embiid returned from knee surgery and logged 20 minutes, but showed flashes of his pre-injury self, recording a strong first-half performance, including 3 three-pointers. His presence showcased how vital he is to the 76ers’ system and how Philly consistently performs better with Embiid on the court.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, Quentin Grimes came off the bench to hit a clutch three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to take the lead, sealing the game for the Sixers, 125-121. Maxey led the way with 28 points, and VJ Edgecombe, coming off his record night against the Celtics, chipped in scoring while Embiid sat. Looking ahead, the Hornets must prepare for their matchup against the Washington Wizards tomorrow at Capital One Arena.