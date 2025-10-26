What Happened to Chet Holmgren? OKC Star Heads to Locker Room vs Hawks

The season began with a spark for the reigning champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they received their rings on opening night. That moment clearly fueled their confidence, pushing them to a 2-0 start, edging the Rockets by one and the Pacers by six. But as they touched down in Atlanta, one question hung in the air: Will Chet Holmgren play tonight? The answer is yes, or rather, was until another injury scare suddenly halted the Thunder’s early momentum.

As per Underdog NBA on X, “Status alert: Chet Holmgren (hand) headed to locker room Saturday.” The update dropped right after a significant moment in the second quarter when Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu powered through the baseline for a dunk. Holmgren tried to contest the play but appeared to injure his hand before walking to the locker room. If the 23-year-old can’t return, Aaron Wiggins, Brooks Barnhizer, and Jaylin Williams will likely see increased minutes moving forward.

This is another setback for Chet Holmgren, who was cleared to play tonight despite lingering back soreness. The 7-foot-1 center played through the pain during Thursday’s double-overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers, contributing 15 points and hauling 12 rebounds over 39 minutes. While Holmgren has shown he can significantly impact the court, staying healthy has been a constant challenge for the 23-year-old star.

Holmgren sat out his entire rookie season in 2022 and then missed an additional 50 games last year because of a hip injury. Yet, the Thunder showed unwavering faith, locking him into a long-term deal this offseason. In July, they handed him a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth up to $250 million. The reason? His talent and the stat sheet speak louder.

The 23-year-old forward has played a central role in Oklahoma City’s opening two games, averaging 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per outing. He kicked off the season in style against Houston, scoring 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting before fouling out in the double-overtime classic.

However, his shot didn’t fall as easily against Indiana, making only 4 of 12 attempts from the field and missing all six three-point tries.

But Chet Holmgren isn’t the only concern for the Thunder. Their injury list is already long this early in the season. Alex Caruso is sidelined in the NBA’s concussion protocol, while Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe are also out with injuries.

On top of that, guard Cason Wallace is listed as questionable, having a knee sprain. With so many key players potentially unavailable, the Thunder could miss several important Atlanta defenders.

The good news? Chet is back on the court and expected to play through the rest of the game.

Hawks’ lineup shaken by early-season injuries

Oklahoma City (2-0) had already made history by starting the season with two double-overtime games, including a 141-135 road win over Indiana on Thursday. Meanwhile, Atlanta (1-1) grabbed a 111-107 victory in Orlando, relying on key contributors like Norman native Trae Young and former Thunder forward Vit Krejci.

But neither team is without its flaws; as we’ve seen with OKC, the Hawks are in the same boat.

Three of Atlanta’s starters, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, and Zaccharie Risacher, were unavailable. Porzingis, sidelined with “flu-like symptoms,” and Risacher, dealing with a “right ankle sprain,” both missed Friday’s 111-107 win over Orlando.

Johnson, who contributed 12 points and eight rebounds in that game, was initially listed as “questionable” on Saturday before being officially ruled out.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder acknowledged the challenge: “We’re hopeful… We haven’t had a chance to find much continuity, even the way our preseason schedule worked out… So in many respects, [the opener against] Toronto was the first game that we played a full game, so to speak. So I’m anxious to get them back.”

Despite the injuries on both sides, the game stayed competitive. By halftime, the Thunder led 60-55, with Holmgren posting 16 points and five rebounds, Shai adding 13 points and four boards, and Isaiah Hartenstein contributing 10 points and six rebounds.

After the first quarter, OKC held a 31-26 advantage, fueled by Holmgren’s early performance. The Thunder extended their lead to 39-25 as the third quarter progressed.