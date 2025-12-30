What Happened to Coby White? Bulls Star Exits Timberwolves Game With Injury

The Chicago Bulls face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, but have had to face an unfortunate setback. Starting guard Coby White exited tonight’s game with a calf injury, marking a tough break for the North Carolina native. Here are the details on his condition.

Why Did Coby White Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

During the first quarter, White checked out with 5:25 left, with Ayo Dosunmu replacing him. There was no clear moment of contact or injury, but he looked uncomfortable heading to the bench.

Soon afterward, White headed to the locker room, exiting the game, while reaching for his lower right leg and limping slightly. According to the Bulls, he is questionable to return due to a right calf injury. It should also be noted that it’s the same calf that sidelined him for the first 11 games this season.