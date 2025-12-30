brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

What Happened to Coby White? Bulls Star Exits Timberwolves Game With Injury

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:02 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

What Happened to Coby White? Bulls Star Exits Timberwolves Game With Injury

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:02 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Chicago Bulls face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, but have had to face an unfortunate setback. Starting guard Coby White exited tonight’s game with a calf injury, marking a tough break for the North Carolina native. Here are the details on his condition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why Did Coby White Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

During the first quarter, White checked out with 5:25 left, with Ayo Dosunmu replacing him. There was no clear moment of contact or injury, but he looked uncomfortable heading to the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon afterward, White headed to the locker room, exiting the game, while reaching for his lower right leg and limping slightly. According to the Bulls, he is questionable to return due to a right calf injury. It should also be noted that it’s the same calf that sidelined him for the first 11 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved