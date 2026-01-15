What Happened to Cooper Flagg? Mavs Rookie Makes Injury Exit Against Denver

Tonight, the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets faced off on national television, but one moment took all the attention. Mavs forward and #1 pick rookie Cooper Flagg exited the game, heading to the locker room. Here’s what happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why Did Cooper Flagg Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

During the second quarter, with about six minutes left on the clock, Nuggets forward Peyton Watson drove into Flagg, who was defending him, throwing the rookie off balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he tried to regain balance, Flagg landed awkwardly on his left ankle, seemingly twisting it. Head coach Jason Kidd immediately called a timeout, and the forward immediately headed to the locker room. He briefly returned after a few minutes, checking in for a few minutes at the end of the half, but looked hobbled, and left the game again at halftime.

In his place, Ryan Nembhard started the second half, and the Mavs soon announced that he had been ruled out of the game due to a left ankle sprain. Crucially, a similar ankle issue briefly sidelined him during the team’s previous game against the Brooklyn Nets, but he was able to return to the game and finish it back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Cooper Flagg Perform Before Leaving?

Cooper Flagg didn’t perform too well before exiting tonight. In 15 minutes, the forward logged six points on 3-9 shooting, along with a rebound, an assist, and a block each. Despite his best efforts, the team struggled with him on the floor, which shows in his -11 plus/minus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This game was below expectations for Flagg, who was presented with the Rookie of the Month award for December before tonight’s game, logging 23.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds on a respectable 33.3% from beyond the arc.

How Did the Dallas Mavericks Adjust Without Flagg?

Without Flagg, the team ran reserve pieces Ryan Nembhard and Caleb Martin for extended minutes, and they logged solid production on both ends of the floor, combining for 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks, but the team ultimately fell to the Nuggets, who were fueled by a stellar effort from Jamal Murray, who recorded a 31-point scoring outburst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (center) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The injury is Flagg’s first since November, when he sat out a game against the New York Knicks due to illness, and during an injury riddled season that has seen Jason Kidd use 19 different starting lineups, he has emerged as the most reliable piece the team has to offer.

Flagg has also had a solid campaign for both the Rookie of the Year award and an All-Star nomination, including being the highest voted rookie (236,182 votes) in the second showcase of results. Upon being asked about the results, the Mavs forward was gracious, telling reporters:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I feel blessed… Obviously, to see that is really cool. I feel really honored, really blessed to see my name up there. Yeah, I’m definitely surprised.”

Only time will tell if he actually earns either of those honors, but it’s clear that he’s quickly made a name for himself in the big leagues.