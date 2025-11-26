What Happened to Corey Kispert? Wizards Make Injury Announcement During Hawks Game

The Wizards surprised everyone Tuesday night, leading the Hawks 34-23 in the third quarter during their NBA matchup. Washington, struggling all season at 1-15, was getting some life from their starting lineup, showing fight against Atlanta, who came in at 11-7. Fans were hoping the Wizards could keep their momentum and hold off a hungry Hawks squad looking to extend their strong Cup run.

That momentum hit a road bump when Corey Kispert, the Wizards’ 26-year-old swingman, had to leave the game. Underdog NBA quickly reported on X, “Status alert: Corey Kispert (hand) headed to locker room Tuesday.”

Kispert checked out with 6:19 left in the third quarter after an apparent right thumb injury. The team immediately started looking at who could pick up the slack, with Cam Whitmore and Justin Champagnie poised for increased minutes if Kispert couldn’t return.

Before leaving, Kispert had already provided a spark, finishing with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three, along with three rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes. But the injury was serious enough that he wouldn’t be coming back.

Underdog NBA confirmed: “Status alert: Corey Kispert (thumb) won’t return Tuesday.” Wizards fans will now be hoping for a quick recovery as Kispert’s next chance to play comes Friday against the Pacers.

The good news though? The Wizards still pulled off a 132-113 win over the Hawks. After a brutal start to the season and chasing the franchise’s losing-streak record, Washington finally had a moment to celebrate. Coming in, it looked like another uphill battle: rookie Tre Johnson out, Kyshawn George battling illness, and Marvin Bagley Jr. sidelined with a hip injury.

Even without Trae Young, the Hawks had been rolling this season, making the Wizards’ task even tougher. But the Wizards rose to the occasion.

Since the 2023-24 season, there have been eight losing streaks of 13 games or more in the NBA, and the Washington Wizards claim half of them. They endured three separate 16-game losing streaks across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, plus another stretch of 13 or more losses this season. After a long run of struggles, however, their current skid has finally come to an end.

Kispert shines in Wizards’ starting role vs the Bulls

Corey Kispert has quietly emerged as one of the Washington Wizards’ most vital contributors this season. As the team navigates injuries and experiments with various lineup configurations, head coach Brian Keefe has been seeking offensive catalysts wherever possible.

His decision to insert Kispert into the starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls wasn’t merely a tactical adjustment—it was an opportunity for a key player to elevate his game and seize a larger role.

Kispert rose to the occasion brilliantly. He led Washington in minutes played during the narrow one-point defeat, delivering 20 points on an efficient 70% shooting from the field and 50% from three-point range, while adding five rebounds and five assists.

His performance served as a compelling reminder of why the Wizards invested a first-round pick in him during the 2021 draft.

Even with his earlier struggles, averaging just 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, Kispert’s performance showed he can still impact games and be a key contributor when the team needs a boost.

Now, with injuries hanging over the roster like a dark cloud and a losing streak just snapped, the Wizards can’t afford to fall back into old patterns. Kispert’s breakout feels like a lifeline, though his injury status still casts a shadow.