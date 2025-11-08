What Happened to Daniel Gafford? Another Mavericks Big Goes Down vs Grizzlies

The last thing the Dallas Mavericks needed was another injury, but trouble seems to have a way of finding them. In a crucial NBA Cup group stage matchup against the equally struggling Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavericks lost Daniel Gafford midway through the game. The big man exited in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Without him, Dallas couldn’t contain Ja Morant, who caught fire and led Memphis to a 118-104 win.

Gafford’s absence only deepened the Mavericks’ ongoing frustrations. In just 12 minutes, he scored one point, marking another limited appearance in what’s been a stop-and-start season. With this being only his fourth game played, Gafford’s recurring injuries are quickly becoming a growing concern for both the team and its fans.

Currently, the only report state he has soreness in his right ankle. The severity of it is not revealed, nor did they specify if he will be available for the next game.

Without Gafford, the Mavericks are even more shorthanded in the position. He was the backup to Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively who are both injured too. Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are the next viable options to fill in as centers.

But this crucial injury doesn’t just affect the Mavericks. It could determine the near future for the 27-year-old.

Daniel Gafford is on the trade radar

NBA insiders have pretty much confirmed that Daniel Gafford’s tenure in Dallas is on notice. Nico Harrison’s front office is evaluating him as a tradeable piece, and most teams, including the Lakers, are monitoring his situation. His injury history makes this news somewhat unsurprising.

What is shocking is that the Mavs could potentially club him with Klay Thompson in a blockbuster trade. Cap hasn’t been averaging like a Dub at all this season on the occasions he is healthy, either.

Also, it can’t be discounted that Thompson took a trade to Dallas because he had championship aspirations alongside Luka Doncic before that heart attack in a trade.

Gafford was part of that scenario when he was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline. However, since the last time he enabled the Mavs in a postseason, his productivity has dipped. He’s been at 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across the games he has played in 2025-26. He averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 57 games in 2024-25.

Gafford’s latest injury might deter teams like the Lakers or Grizzlies, who have their own injury troubles, from taking on new ones. If he can improve his prospects, it remains to be seen. Especially when the Mavs take on the Wizards tomorrow.