What Happened to Daniel Gafford? Mavs Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks’ already injury-riddled season received yet more bad news on Tuesday. As they hosted the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center, they lost yet another crucial player to injury. Daniel Gafford had to exit for the locker room in the first half of the contest with what appears to be an ankle injury. The Mavs have not given any further update on his injury.
Daniel Gafford was facedown on the hardwood after re-injuring his ankle.
He had a noticeable limp to the locker room.
Teams have called the Mavericks about Gafford’s availability. But, he might be hurt less than 24 hours before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/xafBFPCFp9
— Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) February 4, 2026
The injury took place in the second quarter. He was seen holding his ankle as he sat on the floor, wailing in pain. He was later led to the locker room. Gafford played 13 minutes in the game and exited with 4 points and 5 rebounds. Ankle injuries, especially for Gafford, have been a big problem. He has been dealing with the ankle issue since the offseason. The next update is expected when the Mavericks resume play after halftime.
This is a developing story…
