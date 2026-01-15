What Happened to Daniel Gafford? Mavs Suffer More Injury Casualties vs Nuggets

The injury curse for the Dallas Mavericks strikes again. This time, it takes not one but two victims in rookie Cooper Flagg and center Daniel Gafford. The Wednesday clash against the Nuggets is ongoing, but both Mavs stars won’t return on the court.

In the third quarter, Daniel Gafford went down on an offensive play. He was trying to attack the paint, but collided with Nuggets Spencer Jones. Gafford immediately looked in a lot of pain and limped to the bench. The 27-year-old tried stretching his right ankle and even walked on the sidelines to power through the pain. Soon, the team announced that he won’t return, ending his night with 6 points (2-2 FG, 2-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 18 minutes.

The cautionary measure comes since Gafford’s ankle has bothered him since he sprained it 10 minutes into the first practice of training camp. His exit made him the second player to bow out to an ankle injury tonight. Both Daniel Gafford and Cooper Flagg sprained an ankle in tonight’s game.

Mavs forward and #1 pick rookie Cooper Flagg exited the game, heading to the locker room. During the second quarter, with about six minutes left on the clock, Flagg landed awkwardly on his left ankle, seemingly twisting it. Head coach Jason Kidd immediately called a timeout as the forward headed straight to the locker room. He briefly returned after a few minutes, checking in for a few minutes at the end of the half, but looked hobbled, and left the game again at halftime.

This is a developing story