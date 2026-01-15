What Happened to Darius Garland? Cavs Star Exits to Locker Room vs Sixers After Injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Philadelphia 76ers in Xfinity Arena tonight, but one moment took all the attention. In the third quarter, Cavs star Darius Garland exited the game, heading to the locker room. Here’s what happened to the point guard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why Did Darius Garland Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

During the third quarter, with about 4:15 left on the clock, Garland dribbled the ball into defender Jabari Walker, who collided with him, leaving the ball loose. During the collision, Garland appeared to injure his leg, holding onto it while in pain as the Sixers scored on the other end. Immediately afterward, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson called a timeout.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the timeout, Garland was looked at by trainer Steve Spiro after returning to the team’s bench, and soon left for the locker room. After some time, the team announced that Garland had been ruled out for the rest of the game with a right foot injury. Crucially, this is not the same foot he had surgery on this offseason that has bothered him throughout the year.

This is a developing story.