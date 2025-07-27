What Happened to De’Aaron Fox? Stephen Curry Left Hanging After Spurs Star’s Announcement

Lightning-quick on the hardwood and equally swift to win over hearts, De’Aaron Fox’s journey from Sacramento to San Antonio was meant to be punctuated by a summer of global stardom, but fate had other ideas. In an offseason marked by high-profile transitions and roster moves, Fox was set to join Steph Curry for the highly anticipated 2025 Curry Brand World Tour. A collaboration that had basketball fans from Hong Kong to Chongqing waiting in feverish anticipation. It was a tour modeled in part after Victor Wembanyama’s international showcase the previous year, but with Fox’s unique flair and Curry’s superstar gravitas expected to headline the stops across both the US and Asia.

By early July, the schedule was locked in. Fans expected not just exclusive sneaker drops but also behind-the-scenes access to two of the league’s fastest and flashiest guards. For Fox—who gutted through 62 games last season while nursing injuries—this was more than a promotional run. It was a chance to grow his brand globally, bond with fans, and build some chemistry before his first full season in San Antonio. So now, as he backs out, it isn’t just disappointing—it has raised eyebrows across the NBA world.

In a heartfelt message posted online, Fox shared: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to travel to Asia next month for the Curry Grand War Tour as originally planned. This is a tough decision for me. I was really looking forward to visiting Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shein and Chongqing, to meet all of you and show off the Curry 2s. And experience this incredible basketball culture in Asia. I’m truly sorry that I won’t be able to be there in person this time.” Although he kept the reason vague, speculation didn’t take long to surface.

Certain reports have hinted at a hamstring or thigh strain De’Aaron Fox may have picked up during a workout session. Unconfirmed, yes, but enough to spark concern. After all, fans had hoped to see the San Antonio Spurs’ new backcourt star in person. And for a player who already underwent pinkie surgery in March due to ligament damage suffered in training camp, the idea of another injury is unsettling.

De’Aaron Fox didn’t just issue a personal apology—he also spoke on behalf of Under Armour and Curry Brand, acknowledging the passion of the Asian basketball community. While official statements struck a hopeful tone, it’s hard to ignore what’s now becoming a pattern. For the Spurs, the vision of Fox and Wembanyama tearing up the league together looked promising. Especially after the duo averaged a combined 57 points in limited action. But those dreams may hinge on one big ‘if’: Can Fox finally leave the injury bug behind?

De’Aaron Fox’s injury can have adverse effects on the season

There’s nothing worse for fans than hearing whispers about a star player’s injury, especially when the offseason is supposed to be all about recovery, growth, and excitement for what’s next. But here we are, possibly facing the reality that De’Aaron Fox, one of the most vital pieces for his team’s future, might be dealing with a setback that could have ripple effects far beyond the summer.

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As of now, there’s no official word on the severity of what’s being called a potential injury. De’Aaron Fox’s status remains unclear, as reported by Dusty Garza. “Neither his camp nor team officials have responded to inquiries about escalating rumors of a significant hamstring injury, one that could potentially sideline the All-Star guard for months.” And if these rumors turn out to be true—and serious enough to force him to pull out of the upcoming Curry Brand event—it’s definitely not something to take lightly. While it may feel like there’s plenty of time before training camp kicks off, the reality is: time flies.

What makes this even more concerning is the possibility that De’Aaron Fox might spend most of the remaining offseason focusing on recovery rather than building chemistry with his teammates. Fans were hoping that he and Victor Wembanyama would spend these months forging a powerful on-court partnership, especially since they’re expected to carry the team’s offensive load. Losing that head start could be costly. But again, any official confirmation is still awaited.