What Happened to Dean Wade? Cavs Star Exits Pacers Game After Injury

Tonight, as the Cleveland Cavaliers faced their division rival, the Indiana Pacers, one key player had to exit the game early. Cavs forward Dean Wade exited tonight’s game with an early injury. Here’s what happened.

Why did Dean Wade leave the game? What injury did he suffer?

In the second quarter of the game, Wade dribbled the ball against Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, who managed to steal the ball while Wade drove towards the basket. In the sequence, it seemed like Wade tweaked his knee and headed to the locker room with assistance from Head Athletic Trainer Stephen Spiro. It was later revealed that he would be missing the rest of the night shortly afterward.

The injury was officially designated as a left knee contusion, and he was replaced in the second half starting lineup by Jaylon Tyson. This is the same knee that caused Wade to miss the team’s last two games, and he was cleared for play tonight after initially being listed as ‘questionable.’

How did Dean Wade perform before leaving?

Dean Wade didn’t produce much during his time on the court in terms of offense. He logged three points on 1-2 shooting, along with a rebound and a turnover, as well as some solid defense during his eight and a half minutes on the floor.

This is the latest in a season where he has logged some solid ancillary production. He averages 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists this season.

How did the Cleveland Cavaliers adjust without Wade?

In Wade’s absence, the team has had to rely on Jaylon Tyson particularly, as well as solid minutes from De’Andre Hunter and Nae’Qwan Tomlin. All three of them logged solid production in their minutes, combining for 22 points on 9-16 shooting.

The team also relied on smaller lineups, featuring Darius Garland, Sam Merrill, Craig Porter Jr., along with one each of Tyson or Hunter and Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen. These gave the team more flexibility and more reliable three-point shooting, as well as respectable defense.

Imago Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The game looked out of control for the Cavs by the time Wade exited, with the Pacers controlling the game through the first three quarters, building a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, looking to snap a franchise high 12-game losing streak against the struggling Cavs, who have started the season in disappointing fashion after leading the Eastern Conference in wins last year.

However, the Cavs managed a fourth quarter comeback behind Garland, who logged 14 of his 29 points in the final period, taking the lead and stretching it to as much as seven. Despite the Pacers bringing it to within two, Allen secured a two-possession game in the final 2.8 seconds with two made free throws, and Evan Mobley sealed the game with a steal off the inbounds pass.

Tonight’s results mark the longest losing streak in franchise history for the Pacers, who will look to break the pattern against the equally poor Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. On the same day, the Cavaliers, who have quietly won four of their last five, will look to keep climbing in the wins column against the Minnesota Timberwolves.