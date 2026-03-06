What Happened to Deandre Ayton? Lakers Star Heads to Locker Room vs Nuggets

Before the first half between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, Deandre Ayton’s availability once again became a talking point. The center, who’s role and productivity are under intense scrutiny lately because of his tone deaf remarks, left the game on Thursday night before the first quarter was up. At that point, the Lakers were lagging behind by 10 points.

Deandre Ayton left for the locker room and his status is unclear. The initial reports didn’t specify if he’s injured but it was definitely not a tactical decision by JJ Redick. His status is still up in the air.

The Lakers were behind 64-54 to the shorthanded Nuggets at halftime with Ayton. He had zero points and two rebounds in about five minutes of action.

UPDATE: After the Lakers began the second half, they announced that Deandre Ayton had been ruled out with a knee injury. It’s unclear when and how he hurt his knee.

Jaxson Hayes subbed in and it turned out for the better. Denver led 16-3 in the first quarter with Ayton on the floor. Without him, the Lakers outscored the Nuggets 51-48 and match the Nuggets 32-32 in the second quarter. Hayes opened the second half by scoring immediately. He’s extended his tally to 11 points already.

There was no indication if he’s aggravated anything. The Lakers injury report was very sparse with only Maxi Kleber ruled out with a back injury.

While the reason behind his exit is shrouded in mystery, this is not a good look for the former top draft pick. Historically, whenever Ayton made a mid-game injury exit this season, the Lakers suddenly improve. Right now, fans don’t care if he’s hurt. After the recent few days, they’re campaigning for JJ Redick to keep Ayton on the bench.

After Deandre Ayton left the game, the Lakers had a sudden surge in the paint. They put pressure at the rim in transition and halfcourt. They even had five steals, a defensive improvement we’ve rarely seen from this team.

The game that started as an easy win for the Nuggets turned into a thrilling back-and-forth in the second quarter.

This is a developing story.