What Happened to Deandre Ayton? Lakers Star Misses Second Half vs Grizzlies in NBA Cup

Deandre Ayton was the standout player on Halloween, terrorizing opponents with double-doubles and leaving cynics with no chance to say “I told you so.” He was excited to carry that momentum into the Lakers’ first NBA Cup group stage game. However, disaster struck when Ayton disappeared during halftime against the Grizzlies. As of this writing, the game is tied at 78-78 in the third quarter, but there is no update on Ayton’s status.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead of Ayton, Jaxson Hayes started the second half. However, the team has not confirmed whether Ayton is injured or if this was a strategic decision by JJ Redick.

Allie Clifton mentioned she is on standby outside the Lakers’ locker room, where the medical staff are evaluating Ayton’s condition. The Lakers have played the third quarter without Ayton, but there is still no confirmation of the cause of his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The center had played approximately 17 minutes and scored 9 points by that point.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a tense third quarter, the 7-foot giant was back on the bench, but with no indication if he would rejoin the game. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “Deandre Ayton has a wrap on his back and the Lakers training staff continue to work him on the bench. He will try to give it a go, if called upon. LAL is up 105-97 with 6:42 remaining in the 4th.”

While McNenamin reports his optimism, fans can do without it. The Lakers took a huge lead without Ayton (at 101-112 with three minutes left in Q4). They aren’t holding their breath for Ayton at this stage.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deandre Ayton’s presence inconsistent in Lakers lineup

Deandre Ayton’s presence in the starting lineup has been more about making up the void LeBron James’ sciatica has caused. While Luka Doncic was sidelined, Austin Reaves carried the team. For the NBA Cup, the inaugural champs are not lacking any star power.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Doncic has bounced back from a leg contusion and finger injury. He was cleared ahead of the game and made an impact. Doncic has played over 30+ minutes and continuing his high-scoring streak, at 42 points so far. AR also had a productive 19 points.

It doesn’t seem that Reddick wants to disrupt the team’s rhythm in the second half after all; losing control in the second half has been a recurring issue for the Lakers.

It’s sad for Ayton who wanted it to go differently. Just before the game, he told McNenamin, “I’m excited. We know games like this is when we turn it up a notch,” and added, “I’m just happy we’ve been playing the way we’ve been playing.”

Without Doncic, Ayton had found a great chemistry with Reaves and was supercharged with the NBA Cup atmosphere. “We have extreme confidence going out (there) tonight).”

Ayton was on a roll until this setback. He averaged 16.0 points and 9.4 rebounds on an impressive 62.3% field goal percentage through his first five games.

Unexpectedly, today he was a far cry from the guy who had 22 points and 15 rebounds against the Kings. Fans had a negative reaction to his departure after an abysmally poor performance.

Without Ayton, the Lakers won 112-117. We’d have to wait for details on his sudden injury at the post-game presser or the next injury report to find out.]