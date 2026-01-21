What Happened to Deandre Ayton? Lakers Star Misses 2nd Half vs Nuggets

After coming off an impressive 25-point, 13-rebound performance against the Toronto Raptors, the expectation for DeAndre Ayton was heightened. But against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers center could manage only four points and eight boards in 15 minutes. He didn’t even start in the second half, making fans wonder what transpired on the court.

With a minute left in the second quarter, Ayton got his eye poked and has been out since. He went to the locker room but did not return in the third quarter. Jaxson Hayes started for the Lakers after halftime. Drew Timme is also expected to step up. In his absence, LA outscored DEN 22-8 over the final 8:03 of the frame.

Further details regarding the injury are not out yet.

This is a developing story