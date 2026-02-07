What Happened to DeAndre Hunter? Graphic Scene Unfolds as Kings Star Makes Injury Exit vs Clippers

The Sacramento Kings took on their California rivals, the LA Clippers, tonight, looking to break a 10-game losing streak as former teammates De’Andre Hunter and Darius Garland’s new teams face off. However, one moment stole the attention from the matchup when Hunter left the game due to an injury. Here’s what happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why Did De’Andre Hunter Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

With about 2:06 left in the third quarter, Hunter took a shot to his left eye from a Clippers defender, causing him to hit the floor, clearly distressed. A closer angle of the fall showed Hunter bleeding from his eye, causing the team to take a quick timeout, before escorting the forward, who had a towel pressed over his eye, to the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was replaced in the game by Daeqwon Plowden, and after some time, was ruled out of the rest of the matchup. He was a major acquisition this deadline for the Kings, and his status will likely be monitored closely as the team hopes to be competitive. Tonight was his second game for the Kings.

This is a developing story.