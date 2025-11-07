What Happened to Delonte West? Why Was LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Arrested?

Is there ever a month when the NBA stays out of the spotlight for the wrong reasons? On November 3, headlines once again turned grim as former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested near Fair Haven Avenue and Richmond Highway. Unlike the recent FBI-related arrests, this incident stemmed from a distress call handled by the Fairfax County Police, involving the eight-year league veteran.

The Fairfax County Police responded to a call reporting a man found unconscious and not breathing, later identified as former Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West. When officers arrived, West had regained consciousness and was able to speak with them. They offered to take him to the hospital for medical attention, but the former NBA player declined the assistance. However, the police recognized the severity of the situation and had to arrest Delonte.

According to TMZ, Fairfax County Police Department placed the 42-year-old under arrest for his own safety. They noted that West was “so intoxicated” that they arrested him for his own safety rather than for any offense. Since then, West has been bonded out with no confirmation of any charge. But this wasn’t the only time the NBA player was arrested by the authorities.

Delonte West’s struggles have been long documented. The former Cavalier, once a teammate of LeBron James, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and has since faced several off-court challenges. Also, he was arrested for trespassing in November 2024 and has been spotted panhandling on multiple occasions.

West has also spoken openly about his mental health battles, recalling how he would spend “hours” in the gym after a tough loss. After playing internationally for several years, West has also struggled with substance abuse. Some of his concerning pictures also made the rounds on social media, with the NBA community prompting peers to assist Delonte West. And one even tried.

Mark Cuban tried to assist Delonte West

When photos of Delonte West went viral in 2020, showing his troubling state, Mark Cuban quickly stepped in to help. The then-Dallas Mavericks owner personally picked West up from a gas station and arranged for him to enter a rehabilitation program. Cuban’s efforts offered the former player a lifeline, reflecting both compassion and a deep desire to help West reclaim stability in his life.

For a while, it seemed to work. In an interview, West acknowledged Cuban’s support. He told ESPN, “[Cuban] said, ‘hey, man, listen, I’m giving you a break away from the game… I’m going to handle your finances, give you some time to raise these two babies.” The 42-year-old even landed a flooring job, earning high praise from the owner for being a “good worker”.

But when TMZ met Mark Cuban in NYC in 2022, he didn’t have a positive update to share. The former Mavericks majority owner said he had been in contact with Delonte West. But Cuban felt the former Celtics player has “got to want to be helped” to improve. Sadly, that didn’t seem to happen.

Since then, it’s unclear how invested Mark Cuban has been. He reunited West with his mother and allowed him to raise his two children without worrying about any finances. But Cuban also knows how tough the battle is for West. “It’s a struggle for him. I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful,” he told TMZ in 2022.

It’s not just Mark Cuban who has tried to help Delonte West turn his life around. Earlier this year, Tyrone Jones also stepped in, expressing deep concern for the former NBA player. “The man needs help,” Jones said. “I’ll never stop trying to help somebody.” He recalled dropping West off at a Planet Fitness in Alexandria, Virginia, promising to return because, in his words, “he needs help.”

Amid all the support he has received, we on our end continue to hope that Delonte West helps himself and finds a way past his difficulties.