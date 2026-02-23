What Happened to Deni Avdija? Blazers Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Suns

Nov 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) shoots for three during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Nov 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) shoots for three during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The problem for the Blazers struck very early into the game against the Phoenix Suns. Before the first quarter was up, the Portland Trail Blazers star, Deni Avdija, had to exit the game. Portland’s breakout star and leading scorer was listed as questionable before the game started. It was nothing short of a surprise when he was standing in the starting lineup. But barely a minute into tip-off, he aggravated his injury.

The first-time NBA All-Star has been dealing with back issues going into tonight’s game. He seemingly tweaked it in the first minute and had to head back into the visitors’ locker room at the PHX Arena. His status wasn’t announced till the first quarter ended.

It appears to be a non-contact injury so far. He didn’t get to make a stat line before it happened, but his teammates are keeping the game close, down 1 point. The Blazers are down 19-18 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Before the second quarter began, the Blazers ruled him out for the rest of the game. Yet the team has rallied and now leads 31-37.

The previous injury report confirmed Avdija had been dealing with significant back pain going into tonight’s game. He has missed 10 of the last 17 games due to ongoing lower back issues. He did, however, play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday (February 20). He had 15 points in 30 minutes of action that game.

But the 25-year-old remained determined to power through the pain for Sunday night’s game. Despite his grit, fans aren’t happy that the team put him in harm’s way.

Portland Trail Blazers’ season at risk with injured Deni Avdija

Averaging an outstanding 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, Deni Avdija established himself as the team’s leading scorer and is a strong candidate for Most Improved Player in his sixth season. While dealing with multiple injuries, the Trail Blazers are currently 10th in the West with a 27-30 record.

They still held playoff contention thanks to Avdija. But fans are concerned that the forward and the team are pushing the envelope.

He walked away from a near-fatal car crash in January pretty much unscathed. Yet fans suspect that it has caused lingering issues like his persistent back pain throughout February.

He had made it through warmups without discomfort, apparently. So the team took the game-time decision to let him play. Obviously, that was not viable. Scoot Henderson subbed in.

Without him, the Blazers are without a reliable playmaker. However, his repeated absences all month have given them enough time to adapt. Tonight, the Blazers are staying competitive without their star.

But the rest of the season remains dependent on Avdija’s health. We’d have to wait for a word from the team on that front.