What Happened to Derrick Jones Jr.? Clippers Star Headed to Locker Room vs Knicks

The Los Angeles Clippers are locked in an intense battle with the New York Knicks. They held the edge going to the half and extended their lead in the third quarter. However, they may have a hard time putting the game to rest. The Clippers saw themselves suffer another injury blow, this time to Derrick Jones Jr.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former Dallas Mavericks forward finished a layup off a pass from Darius Garland in the third. While performing the move, Knicks’ Josh Hart appeared to hit him in the head. Jones continued for a few minutes before moving over to the bench. The Clippers’ medical staff decided to take the high flyer back to the locker room as a precaution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Derrick Jones Jr. was having a productive night for the Los Angeles Clippers. The athletic forward recorded 10 points, 3 rebounds, and a block in just 18 minutes. He was a +8 during his time on the floor, playing a big hand in the Clippers positioning themselves to pull off a huge upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old NBA veteran is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 11.1 points per game. The only thing that’s truly held Derrick Jones Jr. back this season is injuries. Notably, he sprained his MCL twice already. The former Heat forward made his return in early February after missing 15 straight games.

Luckily for the Clippers, it doesn’t appear that Jones has suffered any major setback. After a brief exit to the locker room, the explosive forward made his return in the third quarter. It’s a good thing since the Clippers are fully committed to making this season count. And they are finally starting to find their rhythm together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers are finally healthy

The Clippers started the season knowing Bradley Beal would miss the year. Then they had to wait again, for Darius Garland and some of their other pieces to recover. In all this time, Ty Lue forwarded their intentions. The Clippers want to make the playoffs, and they are capable of a surge heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kawhi Leonard has been a dashing superstar this season. He has consistently shown up and is averaging a career-high in points. Now, even Garland, Bennedict Mathurin, and Derrick Jones Jr. have returned from injury. From having no sight of hope, the Clippers could get back to .500 if they manage to get the Knicks.

Their latest results have been impressive. The Clippers have lost just one of their previous five contests. Clearly, having a proven floor general in Garland has transformed the team’s system. They look to be playing together, as opposed to having the Klaw be at his most aggressive for entire stretches of a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team has changed significantly, which has required adjustment. However, when healthy, the Clippers are genuinely capable of being disruptive. They have a cornerstone who can lead both sides of the floor. He’s now surrounded by young stars and veterans who have faced the playoff lights before.

Do you think the Clippers could bother playoff teams if they make it? Let us know your views in the comments below.