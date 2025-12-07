What Happened to Deuce McBride? Knicks Star Heads to Locker Room With Injury vs Magic

The New York Knicks were closing in on another hard-fought home win when attention suddenly shifted away from the score and toward Miles McBride. In a game built on defense, toughness, and tight possessions, the 25-year-old guard delivered his usual energy until a concerning third-quarter sequence sent him to the locker room and left fans waiting for answers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the Knicks pushing an 82 to 73 lead entering the fourth quarter, the question that began circulating across MSG was simple. What happened to Deuce McBride, and how serious is the injury?

The incident occurred midway through the third quarter. McBride drove to the rim, absorbed contact on a foul, and landed awkwardly on his left leg. The leg appeared to give slightly, and he immediately reacted with discomfort. He stayed on the floor for a moment, gathered himself, and then knocked down both free throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

McBride attempted to remain in the game, but within minutes, he was guided to the bench. Trainers evaluated him briefly before escorting him to the locker room. He did not return.

Reporter Ian Begley captured the moment with a real-time update: “Miles McBride limped off the court and went to the locker room with a leg injury. Landed awkwardly on a drive while he was fouled. Shot his free throws, stayed in for a short stint, then had to come out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks have not provided an official diagnosis. The team is expected to evaluate McBride further once post-game medical availability opens.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Impact on the Knicks Rotation

Before the injury, McBride logged 19 minutes filled with defensive pressure and timely decision-making, even on an off-shooting night. He finished with 4 points, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 rebound. His absence required deeper rotation choices in the backcourt, forcing extended minutes for players who normally share a lighter workload.

McBride has been one of Tom Thibodeau’s most trusted reserves this season. His role centers on point-of-attack defense, ball pressure, and spot shooting. Losing that presence in the middle of a close contest shifted responsibilities toward Mikal Bridges on the perimeter and increased the burden on Jalen Brunson as the primary creator.

The Knicks responded well enough to survive, but the ripple effects were visible. Orlando increased its dribble penetration in the fourth quarter, targeting gaps usually occupied by McBride’s coverage. The Knicks countered with aggressive help defense and strong rebounding, particularly from Mitchell Robinson, who grabbed a game-high 13 boards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the injury setback, New York closed out a tight 106 to 100 win. Brunson delivered 30 points and 9 assists in a composed performance that controlled the final minutes. OG Anunoby added 21 points on efficient perimeter shooting, including five makes from three. Mikal Bridges played the glue role once again with 12 points and 7 assists.

Imago Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) is guarded by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For Orlando, Paolo Banchero led the charge with 16 points in limited minutes following a recent calf recovery. Anthony Black provided a spark with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, fueling a late charge that cut the Knicks’ lead to one possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York’s defense held when it mattered most. Orlando shot 38 per cent from the field and missed key threes in the final minute that could have flipped momentum.

The Knicks have leaned heavily on their bench to weather injury waves this season. McBride has been central to that depth. His recent stretch included improved shooting numbers, smarter reads in transition, and consistent defensive reliability. Losing him for any significant time would force more responsibility onto Josh Hart and Delon Wright while shrinking New York’s margin for error.

That is why the next update carries weight. The Knicks are on a six-game home winning streak and continue to push into the upper tier of the Eastern Conference. Momentum is fragile in a compact schedule, and clarity on McBride’s condition will influence short-term rotations and long-term continuity.