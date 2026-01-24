What Happened to Devin Booker? Suns Star Suffers Painful Injury Exit vs Hawks

The Phoenix Suns had been hoping to finally gain their big off-season acquisition of Jalen Green as a backcourt-mate to Devin Booker to show off, but unfortunately, things aren’t going well. Against the Atlanta Hawks, Devin Booker exited the game early, heading to the locker room with an injury. Here are the details.

Why Did Devin Booker Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

As the third quarter was ending, with about 5.4 seconds left to go, Booker, playing off-ball, appeared to run into Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu and fell down immediately, writhing in pain. He immediately grabbed his right ankle, and was slowly helped to his feet by teammates and assistants.

After a short time, he was escorted to the locker room, barely able to walk. So far, there’s no official word from the Suns on his status, but with guard Jalen Green already ruled out tonight with his own injury, this is an absolutely brutal blow to a team that was finally coming to a healthy status.

This is a developing story.