What Happened to Dillon Brooks? Suns Star Made Sudden Exit During Game vs Timberwolves

He’s only on his first season with the Phoenix Suns and Dillon Brooks is proving too vital to the team to miss him. His recent Achilles injury after they shut down the Lakers was a bigger setback than expected. But he was cleared to play tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the first half proved that Brooks might be pushing the limits of his hurt ACL.

During the first half, Brooks took a shot that would have extended the Suns’ lead which was stuck at 72-71. Jaden McDaniels blocked his shot but it was Brooks’ reaction that caught attention.

Brooks made an abrupt exit after that shot. He was walking on his own, no assistance from staff, and went into the locker room. He had about eight points in the first half by the time he left.

ADVERTISEMENT

After some wait, Brooks was back on the bench but his status was questionable. The official Suns report stated he had Achilles soreness in his left leg.

He’s back in the second half, playing like nothing happened. He added another eight points to his tally which tied both teams at 84 at the end of the third quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old apparently playing 10-minute spurts and making those minutes count. He’s back in the fourth and already made two more points.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix keeps a close eye on Dillon Brooks’ condition

The Suns need Dillon Brooks in the lineup for reasons other than him averaging 24.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest over his last 11 games. They’re also down Jalen Green with hamstring injury and Devin Booker with a groin injury.

While Dillon Brooks’ ACL is bothering him, the Suns have lost three of their last four games. They were the underdogs going into tonight’s game, especially when Anthony Edwards was downgraded to questionable.

Brooks was also questionable. But a pre-game workout cleared him to join the game. Which is great, because Ant was also available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Ott ruled him a game-time decision. And at the last second, the forward joined the starting lineup. It makes a world of difference to the Suns.

In a very close game, the Suns have kept a minor lead over the Wolves several times. Brooks played only a few minutes in the last quarter but helped the Suns win the game 108-105. In 30 minutes of action, he totaled 18 points, the last of which was a layup that put the Suns up 100-94.

We can now wait for Ott or Brooks to give an update on the Suns star’s foot before they play against OKC on Wednesday.