What Happened to Doc Rivers? Bucks Reveal Replacement After HC’s Sudden Absence

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing uncertainty. Without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into tonight’s game, the team is looking for a solid win against a shorthanded but tough Oklahoma City Thunder team. However, the team now faces another absence: head coach Doc Rivers will not be on the sideline tonight.

According to reports released just a few hours before tonight’s game, Rivers will miss the contest due to personal reasons, as he is attending a funeral. The Bucks have promoted leading assistant Darvin Ham as the interim head coach tonight, and he will call the shots as the team hopes to take a game against the the best team in the league.

As many fans might know, Ham is hardly an unfamiliar face for the Bucks, serving as a key assistant on the coaching staff from 2018 to 2022, helping deliver a championship in 2021. He’s also the only one on the staff who has NBA head coaching experience, serving as the leader of a Los Angeles Lakers team that made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Ham has made it to the Conference Finals four times in his coaching career over his years as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-2013) and the Atlanta Hawks (2013-2018) before his stops in Milwaukee and head coaching gig with the Lakers.

This is a developing story.

