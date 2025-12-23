What Happened to Draymond Green? Warriors Star Heads to Locker Room in 3rd Quarter vs Magic

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Orlando Magic, but something odd happened. With 8:31 left in the third quarter, during a timeout, forward Draymond Green seemed to go to the locker room and didn’t check into the game for the rest of the game. What happened to him?

During the timeout, Green and head coach Steve Kerr appeared to get into a heated argument, and Kerr seemed to tell Green to go to the locker room. Green did so and came back to the bench in his warmups between the third and fourth quarters. Most importantly, Green didn’t check in for the rest of the game.

Before checking out of the game, Green logged nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists, but, notably, had the lowest plus/minus on the team, a -5 during a 23-point win, which is not a good sign for his usually high non-statistical on-court impact.

After the game, Kerr directly addressed the issue in the postgame conference, and his comments added further intrigue.

“I took the timeout just because I thought we lost our focus there a little bit,” he told reporters. “[Green] made his decision to go back to the locker room to cool off. That’s all I’m going to say about it.”

He also added that Green was not going to go back in, and upon being asked whose decision it was, just added that Green “went back to the locker room.” The Warriors coach explained that the team moved forward with the circumstances, and he liked what he saw from the team on the floor.