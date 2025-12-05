What Happened to Draymond Green? Warriors Star Heads to Locker Room vs 76ers

What began as a routine matchup for the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers changed tone when Draymond Green abruptly made his way to the locker room with 4:29 to go in the second quarter. For a player as hardened as the 35-year-old forward, any sign of discomfort stands out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Draymond Green limping on his right foot/ankle after grabbing at it,” Warriors insider Anthony Slater reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sequence occurred during an ordinary possession, when Sixers forward Dominick Barlow, during an attempt at an offensive rebound, fell to the ground, landing on Green’s foot. The lack of clarity about his status has created uncertainty. Soon after his exit, the Warriors released an update, clarifying that he will not return to tonight’s game. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis started the second half in his place.

Up to the moment he exited, Green had been contributing in typical fashion. Across nine minutes, he tallied three points, adding three rebounds and a block, anchoring the Warriors defense. Him going out of the game makes an already dire situation even worse for the injury-riddled Golden State squad.

The Warriors are already missing both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, their two best players and leading scorers, which made Draymond the only leader on the floor. Now, it’s up to the team’s young pieces like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody will have to make up the scoring deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Butler, who was injured last game, and Curry, who is rehabbing a quad contusion, the team is also missing rookie forward Alex Toohey, who is managing a knee injury and is yet to debut for the team. Now, facing a solid 76ers squad led by Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, the team fell by as much as 24 in the first half, before the Warriors fought back, making the score 80-66 to begin the final period.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors Face 76ers with Season-Low Depth, Including Draymond Green

Things have been difficult for the Golden State Warriors, who, before tonight’s game, sit 11-11 in the standings, and face a three-game road trip without Curry, who is staying in the Bay Area to prioritize recovery. This blow lands at the worst time for the team, who now face their sixth loss in eight games, and have now lost all three members of their veteran core with Draymond Green’s injury tonight.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The ripple effect is unavoidable. Without their offensive anchors and their defensive centerpiece, Golden State is forced to reinvent their entire approach: no more free-flowing motion, more half-court structure, and a much heavier burden on role players who weren’t expected to carry this kind of load in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, veteran guard Seth Curry looked sharp in his debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder, logging 14 points on 6-7 shooting, but relying on him and debuting guard De’Anthony Melton for star level output is unrealistic.

Maxey, who’s averaging 32.5 points per game and has scored at least 20 every game this season, is a huge obstacle to overcome for Golden State, and this matchup is going to be a test of resilience, and identity. Only time will tell if this group can rally themselves until stars return, or if injuries will slide this season off course.