What Happened to Dylan Harper? Spurs Announce Concerning News Ahead of Next Season

The San Antonio Spurs have been dealt an untimely setback just weeks before the 2025–26 season tips off. No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, according to reports from ESPN. The injury occurred during a team workout on Wednesday, raising questions about how this could impact his integration into the roster before the season opener on October 22 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Harper, a highly touted rookie expected to make an immediate impact, is now in a race against time to be fully ready for the start of the campaign. The Spurs, who view him as a key piece in their rebuilding efforts alongside emerging star Victor Wembanyama, had been tailoring their preseason plans around his playmaking and two-way versatility. While the team remains optimistic about his recovery, this injury introduces an element of uncertainty during a crucial development period.

Shams Charania reported: “San Antonio Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper underwent surgery Friday to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb that he suffered in a workout Wednesday, and the hope is Harper will be ready for the season opener Oct. 22 in Dallas.” The procedure was successful, and the Spurs are expected to manage his workload carefully through training camp and the preseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harper’s absence, however brief, may lead to a significant delay in his development. Preseason is when rookies typically find their footing, missing that window can lead to a delayed adaptation curve once the games start counting. The Spurs drafted Harper to provide secondary playmaking and backcourt scoring punch; now those responsibilities will likely shift to other guards, particularly sophomore Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Spurs have endured similar early-season disruptions in recent years, and while Harper’s injury isn’t season-ending, it risks stalling the chemistry they’ve worked to build this summer. Any lingering limitation could also affect his shooting confidence, as thumb injuries often take time to fully stabilize. This mirrors a situation the Spurs encountered last year, with De’Aaron Fox facing an injury in his dominant hand that he played through, before getting shut down midway through the season.

AD

Dylan Harper’s Absence Ripples Through Spurs’ Guard Plans

According to an article by Pounding The Rock, the Spurs had the tools for balanced rotation for their backcourt. The article expected De’Aaron Fox to lead the point guard minutes at around 33 per game while Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle split developmental time at both guard spots. Devin Vassell, meanwhile, was projected to spend significant stretches at small forward to spread the floor on the wing, freeing up shooting guard minutes for Harper and Castle.

via Imago Jan 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) and guard Dylan Harper (2) and guard Jamichael Davis (1) sit on the bench during halftime against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Harper’s thumb injury now threatens to unravel that structure. With his slot at shooting guard suddenly vacant, Vassell may be pulled back into his old role as a two-guard, leaving the forward rotation thinner than anticipated. Castle could see his early-season load bumped up from 20 minutes to closer to 25, but it would come at the expense of lineup flexibility and spacing, with Castle only hitting 28.5% of his threes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This reshuffling may also force San Antonio to revisit its planned three-guard sets, initially designed as a limited wrinkle but now potentially a necessity to keep the offense flowing. The question becomes whether the Spurs can maintain spacing and defensive integrity while juggling Fox’s heavy usage, Vassell’s shifting responsibilities, and Castle’s accelerated integration, all without the stability Harper was meant to provide.