What Happened to Evan Mobley? When Will He Return? Injury Timeline of Cavs Star Explained

Evan Mobley has been one of the few brighter spots for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, especially as the team has struggled with injuries to start the season. Now, a new update from the team has ruled him out with an injury, posing further problems for the team’s playoff hopes. Here’s a full breakdown of what happened and what his return timeline looks like.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
What Exactly Is Evan Mobley’s Injury?
According to various reports, Mobley is dealing with a Grade 1 left calf strain, which was confirmed after an evaluation and an MRI following the Cavs’ game against the Washington Wizards. Mobley reportedly experienced tightness during the road win, which prompted the check.
ADVERTISEMENT
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 13, 2025
The injury reportedly occurred late in the contest after Mobley logged heavy minutes. Despite the issue, he finished the game with solid production, recording 23 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
ADVERTISEMENT
What Have the Cavaliers Revealed About Mobley’s Injury?
The Cavaliers have announced after imaging that Mobley will be sidelined for two to four weeks, with the team confirming that the diagnosis was made after testing at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. Cleveland didn’t indicate any complications beyond the strain, and there’s no indications of any structural damage, which should help avoid a longer-term absence.
Top Stories
Lakers’ Gabe Vincent Dishes on LeBron James, Luka Doncic’s Sacrifices, Role on the Team and More (Exclusive)
Calls Mount Against NBA Refs After Stephen Curry Wrongfully Punished vs Timberwolves
Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins Announce Injury Update After Months of Battle
Lakers Champ Isaiah Rider Breaks Silence On Arrest For Order Violation
Arrest For Shaquille O’Neal’s Stolen Range Rover Made But More Bad News Awaits
ADVERTISEMENT
Evan Mobley’s Recovery Status
Evan Mobley is currently in the early stages of rehab, focusing on rest and treatment for the calf strain. A grade 1 strain usually involves conservative management: reduced load, physical therapy, and gradual progression before returning to basketball related activity.
The Cavaliers have not announced if Mobley has returned to shooting or on-court work. For now, he remains out of game action as medical staff carefully monitors his response to treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT
When Will Evan Mobley Return?
Based on the team’s timeline, the earliest possible return would be around the two week mark, which would place his return against either the Houston Rockets on the 28th December or the Spurs on 30th December. However, this is an unlikely case.
A more realistic expectation places his return in early January, against either the Minnesota Timberwolves on 10th January or the Utah Jazz on 13th January.
ADVERTISEMENT
How the Cavaliers Are Managing Mobley’s Absence
Mobley’s injury adds to an already thinned frontcourt for the Cavs, with Jarrett Allen sidelined with a finger fracture and Larry Nance Jr. missing with another calf injury. Apart from them, Max Strus and Sam Merrill are also sidelined with various injuries. With all of them out, The Cavaliers will have to rely on smaller options and reserves in Thomas Bryant and Dean Wade, who are both listed at 6’9.
Allen was a full participant in practice earlier this week, and should return soon from his finger injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
The team will struggle especially without Mobley on defense. In the minutes without him, the Cavaliers are 39th percentile in both net rating and defensive rating, at -3.3 and 117.7 respectively. With Mobley on the court, the Cavaliers are 9.4 points per 100 possessions better.
Mobley is also the team’s de facto second leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell, averaging 19.1 points and 9.3 rebounds on 49.6% from three and 35.2% from three.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT