What Happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks Announce Injury Status After Pistons Game Exit

ByCaroline John

Dec 3, 2025 | 9:02 PM EST

After the way Giannis Antetokounmpo started his week, this was the last thing Milwaukee needed. The Bucks star just came back from an injury and stirred ‘checked out’ rumors. Now disaster struck in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons.

Right after he helps AJ Green make a layup, Giannis suddenly dropped to the floor. Barely three minutes into the game. He seems to say he hurt his tendon.

The cameras captured his brother Thanassis looking very tense on the bench while the rest of their teammates help Giannis up. Giannis walked himself to the locker and Thanassis followed. Neither has returned yet.

The team officially ruled him out for the rest of the game after the first quarter ended. According to the initial report, Giannis suffered a calf strain in his right leg. Bucks are down21-30 going into the second quarter.

This is a developing story.

