What Happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece in EuroBasket 2022?

Greece entered the EuroBasket 2022 with sky-high expectations, fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first international appearance since 2019. New coach Dimitrios Itoudis, fresh off EuroLeague titles with CSKA Moscow, promised a tactical revolution. With veteran guards like Kostas Sloukas and Nick Calathes supporting him, and young talents like Tyler Dorsey adding firepower, Greece entered the tournament with real momentum.

Their Group C opener in Milan set the tone, with an exemplary 89-85 win over Croatia, where Giannis dropped 27 points and Dorsey matched him shot for shot. The “truly big, great honor” of coaching Greece, as Itoudis called it, came with immense pressure. So what happened to Greece in 2022, you ask? Here’s what…

Tournament overview and final result of Greece

Greece dominated Group C with a flawless 5-0 record. They edged Italy 85-81 in a tense battle, then beat Ukraine 99-79 behind Giannis’ 41-point performance. Estonia fell 90-69 to seal their top spot. This perfection set up a Round of 16 clash with the Czech Republic.

That knockout game best tested them. Greece trailed entering the fourth quarter before a 15-3 run secured a 94-88 win. Giannis powered the comeback with 27 points and 10 rebounds. But the quarterfinals brought disaster. Facing Germany in Berlin, Greece led 61-57 at halftime before collapsing in a 20-1 third-quarter run. Giannis’ ejection with 4:56 left sealed their 107-96 exit, ending their medal hopes.

The loss left Greece tied for 5th-8th place, extending their medal drought since 2009. Itoudis’ squad finished 6-1 overall, a bitter outcome for a team that hadn’t lost until Berlin. Germany’s eventual bronze medal offered little consolation for the Greek team. Giannis put up 31 points, but foul trouble caught up with him.

The Greek Freak had only 2 total fouls in the game, but both were unsportsmanlike infractions. He was attempting to steal the ball from Johannes Thiemann when his forearm connected with the German forward’s face. And his ejection late in the game sealed Greece’s fate. The 107-96 loss ended their run, once again short of the podium.

Greece’s stats in EuroBasket 2022- Group stage dominance

Looking at the numbers, Greece was the clear favorite for a medal. They averaged 91.2 points per game, the best mark in Group C, while holding opponents to just under 78.2 PPG. Their total point differential of +65 across five games (456-391) spoke volumes about their consistency. The 99-79 demolition of Ukraine showcased their firepower, backed by Giannis’ 41 points on efficiency.

The opening win against Croatia set the tone. Giannis and Tyler Dorsey both dropped 27 points in a tight contest, showing that Greece could close games even against strong opponents.

The most comfortable night came against Great Britain, a 93-77 victory that allowed some rotation players to shine. And then came the two most dominant performances: a 99-79 win over Ukraine, where Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 41 points. Then there was a 90-69 rout of Estonia, where Greece’s defense completely smothered the opposition.

Greece’s ball control was a highlight, with Nick Calathes dishing 5 assists per game as the primary playmaker. Tyler Dorsey’s 27-point outburst against Croatia proved vital, while Kostas Sloukas provided clutch shooting, yet turnovers haunted them, foreshadowing their quarterfinal meltdown against Germany’s pressure.

Their +65 point differential masked reliance on transition bursts. When Germany slowed the tempo and rained threes (54.8% from deep), Greece’s system faltered. The 20-1 third-quarter run exposed their struggle against disciplined half-court defenses. Four of their five group games ended with them scoring at least 90 points, reinforcing the idea that this was one of the strongest Greek teams in years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance in EuroBasket 2022

Giannis owned the tournament, leading all scorers with 29.3 points per game on 56.6% shooting. His 32.7 efficiency rating ranked second overall, blending brute force with finesse. Against Ukraine, he unleashed 41 points and 9 rebounds- the highest individual point total of EuroBasket. For seven games, he looked unstoppable, piling up 176 points, 53 rebounds, and 28 assists in just 170 minutes of play.

Some of his best nights became instant highlights. Against Estonia, he was surgical, scoring 25 points on 90 percent shooting in just 19 minutes. In the knockout stage against the Czech Republic, he added 27 points and 10 rebounds, carrying Greece to the quarterfinals. Even in the heartbreaking loss to Germany, his 31 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists showed just how much he was carrying on his shoulders.

Final word?

However, the quarterfinal also highlighted the limitations of relying too heavily on a single superstar. Giannis was ejected late after picking up his second unsportsmanlike foul, and by then Greece was already trailing by double digits. His absence in the closing minutes underlined how fragile the balance could be. Giannis left EuroBasket 2022 with historic numbers, yet his brilliance wasn’t enough to push Greece past the quarterfinal barrier.