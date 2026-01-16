What Happened to Gui Santos? Warriors Star Makes Early Injury Exit Against Knicks

Gui Santos seems to have cracked Steve Kerr’s rotation. For just the third time in his career, the Brazilian had played more than 15 minutes in each of the past four games. But against the Knicks, the 23-year-old won’t be playing those minutes, despite starting on a heater.

The game at the Chase Center started hot as the first quarter ended 35-30 in favor of the Knicks. The Warriors were able to cut down a 17-point lead at one point. Santos played just 5 minutes, but a collision with Josh Hart led to a bad ankle twist. While he was on the floor, Steve Kerr and others immediately came to check on him after a scary collision. The Brazilian needed a trainer’s help to limp off to the locker room as he couldn’t put pressure on his leg.

The Warriors confirmed that Gui Santos sprained his left ankle and will not return for the remainder of the game. The severity of his injury is currently unknown. Before the injury, Santos was everywhere. He blocked a Karl-Anthony Towns’ 5-foot two-point shot, also grabbed a rebound, and drained a 23-foot three-point shot, which was a Stephen Curry assist. The 6-feet-7 forward did all of this in just 5 minutes of the action on the court. It was not the only time that Steve Kerr got to see his star’s versatility.

On Tuesday’s Jan 13 clash against the Trail Blazers, Gui Santos had six points, four rebounds, six assists, and four steals in the 119-97 victory. He even drilled two of his three shots from beyond the arc, while finishing as a +24 in his little over 21 minutes. That’s why he has been one of the trusted players on the team for Coach Kerr.

Santos’ length and agility allow Draymond Green to slide to the center spot before Al Horford’s inevitable minutes. Golden State is +54 in Santos’ 137 minutes over these last eight games, tied for first on the team with veteran guard De’Anthony Melton. With him sidelined for the rest of the game, there will be a lot more minutes for Gary Paton II and Will Richard.

Gui Santos’ future looks bright despite a bench role

It’s not just his hustle plays, but the energy with which he is thriving, rebounding, screening, and scoring that gets appreciated. This doesn’t go unnoticed as Stephen Curry and Coach Kerr have spoken positively about the 23-year-old’s impact.

After winning over the Charlotte Hornets on Dec 31, Santos had 13 points in 17 minutes, and Kerr stated, “You just feel when he’s out there, and that’s what you want from bench guys. You want to feel a burst of energy as soon as they get on the floor. I’m comfortable playing Gui in any game at any moment because of that energy. He celebrates the hustle play as much as the basket.”

Earlier this month, Stephen Curry summarized the fourth-quarter impact of Gui Santos in their one-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. “No matter who he’s out there with, he figures it out,” Curry added. “How to get you an extra possession here and there. Where to space. Getting off of it. So, it’s kind of funny, he’s a guy who didn’t play three quarters and then comes in and stays ready.”

Santos credited his mentality for being always ready, irrespective of the minutes. That’s why he has become one of the first names off the bench for Coach Kerr. But an ankle injury could put those future plans on hold. As seen yesterday, Mavericks Cooper Flagg and Daniel Gafford suffered ankle injuries against the Nuggets and did not participate against the Jazz today.