What Happened to Isaiah Stewart? Pistons Star Exits Nets Game With Injury

Isaiah Stewart’s night came to a sudden halt during the second quarter of the Detroit Pistons’ game against the Brooklyn Nets. Known for his physical defense, Stewart was beginning to make strides offensively this season. However, after awkwardly twisting his ankle, he was forced to exit the game, limping back to the locker room. Fans were left anxious, unsure of the severity of the injury.

Detroit forward Ron Holland entered the game in Stewart’s place to start the third quarter. Shortly after leaving the court, Stewart was listed as ‘questionable’ to return due to a left ankle sprain. Unfortunately, a follow-up update confirmed that he would not be returning for the remainder of the game.

The injury is a significant setback for the already shorthanded Pistons. Stewart, who typically comes off the bench, has been forced to start alongside Jalen Duren due to Tobias Harris being sidelined with a right ankle sprain. Harris’ injury occurred during the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on November 1.

Before exiting the game, Stewart had started strong. In just under 9 minutes, he contributed 4 points on both of his shot attempts, along with 3 rebounds, an assist, and a block. While his statistics may appear modest, Stewart’s defensive impact- marked by his hustle and effort- often goes unnoticed in the box score.

However, he has stepped up in the starting role, making big plays. In the two games after being moved into the starting 5, he has increased his scoring average from 8.2 to 18, and recorded 10 rebounds as well as 3.5 blocks. The Pistons won both of those games, first on the road at Memphis, then at home against Utah.

With the Pistons set to play a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, it’s unlikely that Stewart will get enough rest to be able to play, most likely returning for Detroit’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Detroit Pistons’ Power Forward Depth Faces a Real Test After Isaiah Stewart Injury

The Detroit Pistons’ frontcourt rotation is a worrying storyline for the team’s fans. With both Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart, the team must look at replacements. Fortunately, they just signed a potential depth piece in Isaac Jones, who they claimed off the waiver market after he was cut by the Sacramento Kings.

The 6’9″ forward has a 7’3″ wingspan, making him an ideal defensive replacement for Stewart. His outside shot still needs some work, but his energy and effort could earn him an early look if Harris and Stewart remain out for extended stretches.

Imago Oct 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) reacts after a forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (not pictured) score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Other than Jones, another key option is sophomore Ron Holland, who started the second quarter tonight. Holland was the 5th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and has improved considerably, especially beyond the arc.

Through the first eight games of the season, he has shot 34.6% from three, much better than the 23.8% he shot last year, and has increased his scoring average by 4 points. Despite being slightly undersized, at 6’8″, he’s extremely athletic and can make up for the size disadvantage with ease.

Beyond them, Detroit still has Paul Reed and Bobi Klintman, who could provide some spot minutes at the four spot. Reed has always been energetic and tough on defense, but he sometimes makes poor reads on offense.

Klintman has an outside shot, but remains untested at the NBA level, having played a total of 9 games in his two-year career. One thing is clear: Detroit needs to make decisions, and fast.