What Happened to Jalen Brunson? Knicks Star Makes Injury Exit Against Sacramento

The Knicks’ arrival in Sacramento is not going great. They’re facing the Kings who are on a hot streak lately. But for the Knicks, disaster struck early. Anyone who tuned into the game from the start saw the moment Jalen Brunson got hurt. He had to make an early exit from the game and it went downhill from there. The Knicks are now trailing by 20+ points as the Kings are up 41-26 in the second quarter.

Bad luck struck five minutes into the first quarter. Brunson had the ball and was being guarded by Sacramento’s Maxime Raynaud. There was no physical contact between the players. It looked like Brunson was trying to make a pass and ended up rolling his ankle.

Raynaud did go for the loose ball. Despite being on the floor, Brunson managed to shove the ball out of his reach. He stayed a little longer but left for the locker room at the next dead ball. He only managed to play five minutes and made four points. The Knicks were trailing 16-8 with less than eight minutes left in the quarter at that time.

Before the second quarter ended, the Knicks announced his status is still questionable but it appears to be a non-contact injury to his right ankle. Still no word on the severity.

Miles McBride subbed him in. But the Knicks lagged behind 32-17 at the end of Q1.

It was a rude shock for anyone tuning into this game just to see Brunson leave suddenly. The 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 28.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three across 36 games this season. No one wants to see him miss more games while he’s one of the leading scorers in the East this season.

Deja Vu for Jalen Brunson and the Knicks

This single moment during the Knicks-Kings game is giving fans anxiety. They couldn’t care less about the outcome as much as Jalen Brunson’s status right now.

The point guard’s Achilles has always been the right ankle. He sprained the same ankle last season and was sidelined for a month. At the start of the season, he hurt it once more and missed a couple of games too.

When the Knicks floor general is back, it’s like he was never hurt. He’s made the Knicks the second seed in the Eastern Conference heading into tonight’s matchup. The sharpshooter has delivered in clutch moments and led his team to near-impossible wins.

But tonight they will have to do that without him. The Knicks have officially ruled out Brunson for the rest of the game. Tyler Kolek started the second half in his place.

We now have to wait at the edge of our seats for Jalen Brunson’s updated injury report. Fingers are crossed everywhere he won’t have to miss a month with the same injury again.