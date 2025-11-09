What Happened to Jalen Green? Suns Star Exits Clippers Game With Injury

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green had just started to show his scoring firepower this season. After missing the entire preseason and all but one game last year due to a hamstring injury, Green made a memorable debut on Thursday against the Clippers, lighting it up with 29 points in just 23 minutes. Fans were excited to see him finally in the Suns’ healthy starting lineup for the first time this season, ready to make an impact alongside his teammates.

But Saturday night brought a setback. With just over 22 seconds left in the first quarter against the Clippers, Green limped off the court, helped to the locker room by two Suns staffers. He had managed just two points, one rebound, and one assist in seven minutes before leaving. Underdog NBA reported, “Status alert: Jalen Green (hamstring) helped to locker room Saturday.”

Driving hard to his right and slicing into the paint, Green passed to a wide-open Ryan Dunn but that was the moment things went sideways. Green immediately grabbed the back of his right leg, pain etched across his face, and trainers rushed onto the court. He was helped off by staff, wincing with every step, leaving fans holding their breath.

This was especially concerning given Green’s history. Thursday’s debut showed why fans and teammates were excited: he looked fast, aggressive, and perfectly in sync with Devin Booker. “It was good, we got a little ball in training camp before the injury. Off the court it’s a great vibe, on the court it is even better,” Green had said after that debut.

Saturday was meant to be a chance to see the Suns’ full healthy lineup for the first time this season. Mark Williams fought through an illness, Dillon Brooks managed a core strain, and the team was hoping to build momentum.

But Green leaving so early put a damper on those plans, shifting the spotlight back to what this team is missing without their young scorer fully available.

Coach Jordan Ott has been cautious with Green, understanding that soft tissue injuries aren’t something to rush. For a player who hadn’t missed a game in over two seasons, this feels like a frustrating reset.

Now, the Suns can only hope it’s a minor setback and that Green can return quickly to run downhill and bring the spark he showed in his first game back.

This year has thrown curveballs at Jalen Green from all sides. Off the court, his relationship with Draya Michele drew attention, while on the court, fans and analysts debated his potential.

Being traded to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant stung; he knew the Rockets were ready to move on, but it still hit hard. Green tried to embrace Phoenix as a fresh start, a place to reset and prove himself.

But life had other plans. Training camp quickly threw a wrench in his season. Green suffered a hamstring injury during practice. At first, it seemed minor, and he was cleared to join the Suns for their preseason trip to China.

Unfortunately, the issue flared up again, forcing him to miss the start of the 2025-26 season and delaying the debut everyone had been anticipating.

Jalen Green’s electric debut sparked new energy in Phoenix

Jalen Green’s Phoenix Suns debut was nothing short of electric. From the moment he checked in, it was clear he was ready to make an impact. He zipped around the court, attacking the rim, pulling up from deep, and reading the defense with a veteran’s eye.

“It felt good to be back. I was telling everybody on my team, I was like, I couldn’t even take my nap fully. I was so excited, just anxious to get back on the floor. It was a lot of hard work,” Green said, his excitement practically contagious.

In just 23 minutes, Green poured in 29 points, hitting six three-pointers, and added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Every minute counted, and he made it count. His physicality and speed gave the Suns a fresh spark, constantly drawing defenders and creating openings for teammates.

“Shout out to the training staff and everybody for, you know, working with me. Um, but yeah, I’m happy to be back out there,” he added, showing his gratitude while embracing the flow of the game.

By the final buzzer, Green had not only set a franchise record with six three-pointers in a debut but also reshaped the narrative around this Suns team. He gave them something they’ve lacked: a young, fearless scorer who thrives under pressure. More importantly, he gave them hope.