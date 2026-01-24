What Happened to Jalen Green? Suns Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Hawks

The blissful days in Phoenix lasted only three days. Fans are back to biting their nails anticipating what could’ve happened to Jalen Green now. He made an abrupt exit from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns before halftime. Without him, the Suns are down 65-59.

It’s unclear why Green left. His exact injury status is unclear. But this is only his second game back since an extended period of hiatus for right hamstring strain. He should be considered questionable to return to the game.

He had played less than five minutes but tallied four points, a rebound and an assist during it. His last play cut the Hawks’ lead down to one point. Green caught a pass in the corner, skipped around Luke Kennard easily, and made a basket that put the Suns at 22-23.

The guard immediately walked off the court after that. He wasn’t exactly limping but his steps were cautious. He was at the bench for a while before heading into the locker room. He hasn’t returned since.

This is a developing story.