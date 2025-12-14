What Happened to Jalen Suggs? Insider Details Worrying Injury Update Following Magic-Knicks

Tonight, as the Orlando Magic fell to the New York Knicks 132-120 in the NBA Cup semifinals, Jalen Suggs tried his best to carry the team. Without Franz Wagner and with Paolo Banchero still ramping up, the guard logged 25 points in the first quarter, but seemed slowed in the second half.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Suggs seemed to injure his hip during the third quarter after trying to fight through contact, immediately subbing out. He was later spotted with wrappings around his oblique, before he checked into the game again in the fourth. Suggs was clearly hampered and was quickly taken out of the game before leaving for the locker room, with Jase Richardson replacing him at the 7:35 mark in the final frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, an update from NBA writer Tomer Azarly confirms that Suggs was spotted leaving T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a wheelchair, which puts a bitter taste in the mouth of any fan, especially after the disheartening loss tonight. Suggs had been the best perimeter defense on the team, and was an emotional tone-setter for a young locker room. For now, he is expected to go through further tests to determine injury severity.