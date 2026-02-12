What Happened to Jalen Williams? Thunder Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Suns

Against the Lakers, Jalen Williams was on a minutes restriction, yet he scored 23 points. Against the Suns, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the OKC once again relied on J-Dub, who had a 92% shooting night from FG. But it came to a screeching halt, as another injury rose.

Jalen Williams had 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting, but exited the third quarter after grabbing at his right hamstring. This was his second game after a return from a hamstring injury, which recently caused him to miss 10 games. Once he proceeded to miss his first FG in the next play, he asked to be subbed out.

Williams made his way to the locker room right away. This continues to be a horrid injury season for the 24-year-old. Jalen Williams has played only 25 games, sitting out the first 19 after right wrist surgery.

This is a developing story