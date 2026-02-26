What Happened to Jamal Murray? Nuggets Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Celtics

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) gestures in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) gestures in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images.

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets played host to the Boston Celtics in a marquee nationally televised cross-conference matchup. However, what was supposed to be the game of the night went sideways once Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray seemingly exited the game early in the first half. Here’s what happened to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did Jamal Murray Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?



Jamal Murray started tonight’s game against the Celtics after being cleared earlier tonight from a hamstring injury. However, Murray reportedly showed up significantly ill for tonight’s game but told the coaching staff he would be able to play.

However, after playing most of the first quarter, the guard checked out and didn’t come back. On the broadcast, it was revealed that Murray had headed to the locker room due to illness and is questionable to return tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon afterwards, it was revealed that Murray was ruled out and would not be returning for the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

How Did Jamal Murray Perform Before Leaving?

Jamal Murray didn’t live up to expectations tonight. In just under eight minutes on the floor, the guard logged two points and an assist, but missed both his attempted threes. This is a blemish of a performance of an otherwise successful season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray is having his best season to date with the Nuggets this year. Usually using the regular season to wind up into shape, Murray came into the season firing this time, averaging career-highs with 25.5 points and 7.5 assists per game on amazing long-range efficiency, connecting on 42.3% of his 7.5 threes per game, making this his best shooting season to date.

How Did the Denver Nuggets Adjust Without Murray?

Replacing Jamal Murray’s production is no easy feat for the nuggets, especially in his first All-Star season. His minutes on the floor have largely been replaced by Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson, but neither have been affective on offense, making just one of their combined nine shot attempts at the beginning of the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Most of the scoring load has been split between wings Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Jones, who have combined for 16 points on decent shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star of the show remains Nikola Jokic, who has yet again carried the team’s offense with 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. However, his efficiency has dipped significantly without Murray on the floor as the Celtics’ defense keys in on him.

The game has been a defensive dogfight, and Boston’s offensive players haven’t made it easy either. Star forward and MVP contender Jaylen Brown has logged 23 points and nine rebounds, and Derrick White has backed him up with 18 points of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray’s injury stings especially hard for the Nuggets who have struggled with key players missing games this season. Even tonight, the team is missing key role player Aaron Gordon, who is going to be out for at least a week more as he continues to rehab his hamstring injury

Murray’s next chance to suit up is on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.