What Happened to Jamal Murray? Nuggets Star Helped to Locker Room vs Knicks

Just when the Denver Nuggets roster was looking to get back to its best shape, the team has been hit with another injury scare. Jamal Murray, the Nuggets guard who has been on a rampage for the team alongside their talisman Nikola Jokic, was forced to leave the court early on Friday during the New York Knicks game.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of the game when the score read 63-52 in favor of the Knicks. OG Anunoby was driving towards the basket when he crashed into Murray, who crumbled to the ground after hitting Jokic’s foot. According to reports, the Nuggets guard reportedly rolled his ankle during the play and had to be carried to the locker room immediately.

“Status alert: Jamal Murray (ankle) helped to the locker room Friday,” a post on X read.

Before he left the court, Jamal Murray had racked up formidable numbers. In the 18 minutes he logged in, Murray scored 12 points and dished out 3 assists for his team.

This is a developing story.