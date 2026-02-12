What Happened to Jaren Jackson Jr.? Jazz Star Ruled Out for Season After Tumor Diagnosis

Jaren Jackson Jr moved to the Utah Jazz on February 2. Since then, the star has appeared in only three games for his new team. Now, he appeared against the Sacramento Kings to bag a 121-93 win, scoring 23 points in 22 minutes. However, no one knew the ex-Memphis Grizzlies player was stepping onto the court for the last time this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thursday came with shocking news for the Jazz fans. The team revealed that Jaren Jackson Jr. plans to have a season-ending medical operation to clear a pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) mass discovered in his left knee. The issue surfaced during a medical evaluation after his move, where MRI scans confirmed the concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afterward, Jackson Jr., his agents, and the Jazz sought guidance from several health specialists and collectively chose to schedule the operation during the NBA All-Star break in the next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, let’s understand what PVNS is. Pigmented villonodular synovitis, or PVNS, describes a synovial disorder affecting the joint lining and tendon sheath. Specialists classify it within the tenosynovial giant cell tumor. Appearing as localized nodular disease or diffuse involvement. Cellular expansion features synovial proliferation, multinucleated giant cells, foam cells, and hemosiderin buildup, creating an appearance without metastatic behavior.

This condition frequently involves the knee in nearly 80% of cases and targets adults aged 20 to 40. Patients experience single joint pain, swelling, and bloody effusion. Clinicians confirm diagnosis through MRI showing hemosiderin signal changes and biopsy. Surgeons perform synovectomy, although recurrence may occur, and malignant change remains uncommon.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In simple terms, the benign tumor in Jaren Jackson Jr’s knee is curable. However, there is a chance that it may recur. But that’s the latter part of the story, because at present the star is aiming at a complete recovery, entering the next season. And in this case, the Utah Jazz would need a replacement to fill in for JJJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will likely replace Jaren Jackson Jr?

The Utah Jazz will, as always, turn to Lauri Markkanen to anchor interior scoring, as the 20+ PPG star expands his workload. Meanwhile, Kyle Filipowski could gain expanded opportunities through perimeter spacing skills. Veteran Kevin Love will add scoring touch and glass control when available, while 6’11” Jock Landale could supply toughness and board presence to stabilize rotations.

Additionally, John Konchar and Taylor Hendricks could also gain an opportunity to grow in Jaren Jackson Jr’s prolonged absence. As coach, Will Hardy could turn to them whenever required. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are already missing Walker Kessler, who underwent surgery in November 2025 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to JJJ, in his eighth NBA season and is currently averaging 19.4 points on 47.6 percent from the field, as well as 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 48 games (all starts). Therefore, the Jazz will miss their impact player’s absence as they move ahead in the 2025-26 season.