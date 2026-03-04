What Happened to Jarrett Allen? Cavs Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the Detroit Pistons tonight in the conclusion of a marquee Eastern Conference season series. However, things quickly went sideways for the team. In the third quarter, stalwart center Jarrett Allen exited the game due to an injury. Here’s what happened to him.

Why Did Jarrett Allen Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

While going up for a rebound in the third quarter, Jarrett Allen seemingly twisted his leg, clearly a bit hindered. The injury wasn’t enough to completely debilitate him on the court, but soon after, Allen checked out of the game, immediately heading to the tunnel.

A few minutes afterward, Cavs reporter Serena Winters announced on the local broadcast that Allen was doubtful to return due to a right knee injury, but specifics on his status aren’t available yet.

This is a developing story.

