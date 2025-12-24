What Happened to Jaxson Hayes? Lakers Star Misses Second Half vs Suns

The shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns tonight under dire circumstances, missing multiple starters and key players, and unfortunately, things are only getting worse. Center Jaxson Hayes exited from the game tonight and hasn’t been seen since. Here’s what happened.

Why Did Jaxson Hayes Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

Hayes played five minutes in the first half and looked solid, but shortly into the second quarter, he checked out of the game, heading to the locker room. There didn’t seem to be any obvious moment of contact during the game, and soon afterward, an update on his status was given.

The team reported that Hayes wouldn’t be returning tonight due to left ankle soreness, which doesn’t seem serious, but there’s no further details on his status. We’ll have to wait for an update to determine the exact severity of the injury.