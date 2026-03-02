What Happened to John Collins? Clippers Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Pelicans

Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers were excited ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their above-the-rim forward, John Collins, marked his return after a scary injury against the Lakers. Sadly, his return to the floor was short-lived. The Clippers center had to exit to the locker room after an apparent arm injury.

The incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Clippers-Pelicans game. Collins ran into NOLA’s Derik Queen and instantly went to ground, holding his right arm. The pain was evident. The former Jazz high flyer couldn’t use his right hand to get up from the floor. Clippers teammate Derrick Jones Jr. helped him up.

John Collins couldn’t move his arm either. A Clippers staff member checked up on the dynamic forward before taking him back to the locker room. So far, there’s no clear update on the severity of the injury. Collins did not return after picking up the injury late in the fourth.

The 28-year-old had a productive return for the Clippers. In his first game back, John Collins scored 15 points while also grabbing two steals for the Clippers. He also made an impact on the boards, finishing the game with seven total rebounds.

Collins has become an integral starter for the Los Angeles Clippers. Aside from being an atomic athlete, his game has evolved far beyond this season. John Collins is averaging nearly 14 points per game while shooting over 42% from beyond the arc. Tonight was his 16 consecutive game scoring in double-digits for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hopefully, his injury won’t keep him sidelined for a large stretch. The Clippers are making a push for the Play-In, currently acquiring the tenth seed. Since they are at the borderline, every game going forward counts.

The Clippers aren’t interested in tanking

The Clippers’ season began with a nightmare. Bradley Beal was ruled out for the season. After a calamitous start, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard led them into relevance again. And then by the deadline, the Beard was gone. In exchange, the Clippers got a young guard in Darius Garland, who is yet to make his debut.

For a team not slated to finish top six, grabbing a good draft pick makes sense. The Clippers could have chosen to do something the Utah Jazz are trying to do. But Ty Lue doesn’t believe in finding positives off the floor. As long as he’s the head coach, the Clippers are going to chase everything.

Although Lue doesn’t promise a championship, the veteran head coach wants to see how far this team can go.

“Why wouldn’t you want to play to win? That’s our mindset. That’s my mindset every single night. As tough as it may be, or you start 6 and 21, or whatever it may be, you’re playing to win. So if we make the playoffs, then anything can happen. Our goal is to make the playoffs,” he said last week.

The Clippers may not have a glittering roster or an intimidating record. But they are a formidable team when healthy. Kawhi Leonard has been outstanding, playing more aggressively than ever before. Additionally, Lue has high hopes for Garland to connect the pieces together as a traditional point guard.

The Clippers also have athletic wings in Collins and Derrick Jones Jr. That pressure has led to several wins over playoff-caliber teams. But health is everything for them. Collins being out for an extended time could really jeopardise their resilience this season. Hence, let’s hope it’s nothing serious.

For the first time in years, the Clippers appear to be in rhythm. The Klaw has overcome his injury struggles and has empowered his teammates to play their best basketball. Despite a poor record, this isn’t a team you want to see early in the postseason.