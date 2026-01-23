What Happened to Jonathan Kuminga? Warriors Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Mavs

Maybe a good few anticipated this. Jonathan Kuminga was back for his second game after a month of DNPs. Against Klay Thompson and the more complete Mavericks too. But it went sideways before the first half. While his status is up in the air, the Mavs have a 55-50 lead over the Warriors.

Kuminga unexpectedly the floor during the second quarter. The initial reports stated he twisted his left ankle on the last drive. The Warriors haven’t confirmed his status so far but according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, he’s in so much pain, he wants out of the game.

JK came off the bench tonight, too, to contribute 10 points in nine minutes. His status was still pending at halftime.

The second half began without JK. The Warriors officially ruled him out for the rest of the game with both ankle and knee injuries. We will have to wait to find out the severity of it.

A little lighthearted moment occurred too. Instead of walking all the way to the Dubs bench after the last drive, Kuminga limped straight ahead, to the spectators behind the basket, lifted a little girl out of her seat and took the chair. All to catch a breather. To say the girl found it hilarious is an undestatement.

The cynics were anticipating this. Being a healthy scratch for more than a dozen games had already plummeted the 23-year-old’s value before he had demanded a trade on the first day of eligibility. According to some anonymous insiders, JK and his agent had decided to take the L, not play, and keep him injury free to better his trade chances.

Jimmy Butler’s injury changed that. He’s out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL and the Warriors needed a forward who could withstand offensive pressure. JK was a natural fit at 6’7″ and able to take a few hits.

But some didn’t want that. Between Butler’s injury and the next game, social media was full of suggestions ranging between subtly telling Kumnga to be selfish to outrightly telling him to fake an injury. Most want him to spite Kerr and others want him to sit out games till the trade deadline just to end this bitter trade saga.

JK didn’t take those suggestions. After missing 16 consecutive games, Kerr put him in the second quarter against the Raptors on January 20. Despite the Warriors’ 127-145 loss, Kuminga’s comeback was as emotional as the climax of a sports movie. There was applause, Joe Lacob was halfway on the floor cheering, Steve Kerr was praising him.

Almost everything suggested he’s here to stay.

But an injury changes everything. If JK’s ankle is severely hurt and he has to miss more games, the Warriors will be left scrambling to fill both his and Butler’s spots in the rotation.

This is a developing story.