What Happened to Josh Giddey? Bulls Star Exits Timberwolves Game With Injury

The last thing the Bulls needed at this time was losing their offensive pillar. But Josh Giddey’s abrupt exit against the Timberwolves puts them in jeopardy. The Chicago Bulls ended the third quarter down by 17 points, 95-78. And sadly, they’re going to have to fight the last quarter without their Aussie powerhouse.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Giddey played in the first three quarters when something went wrong. He made a pass to Nicola Vusevic and then abruptly left for the bench. After the medical staff checked him, he went into the locker room towards the end of the third quarter.

Before the last quarter began, the Bulls announced that Giddey has suffered a hamstring injury. As of right now it looks like a non-contact injury. The severity has not yet been reported but it’s bad enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’2″ guard finished the game with 11 points on a 3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, and 4-4 FT with 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 18 minutes.

Even with the 23-year-old on the floor, the Bulls were struggling. The Timberwolves have extended their lead to 107-83 in the start of the fourth quarter now.

ADVERTISEMENT

An injured Giddey is one of the many problems haunting this team. But for Josh, it’s more setback after another.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Giddey’s series of troubles could mean bad news for the Bulls

Only last week, Josh Giddey was facing ankle trouble. After much suspense, he was upgraded from questionable to a game-time decision against the Bucks on Saturday. He played over 20 minutes, tallied 13 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds in Saturday’s 103-112 loss against the Bucks. Not his best statline after racking up two triple-doubles and two double-doubles across five games.

His ankle was still questionable going into tonight’s game. He was on the injury report until the last minute although he was upgraded to probable.

He was cleared to go against the Timberwolves in the final injury report. Going into tonight, Giddey had been averaging a career-high 19.5 points on a 47.0% shooting, 9.2 assists, 9.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 33.3 minutes this season. Yet they weren’t getting the similar output in the first half against the Wolves.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems to show the Bulls aren’t the best when Giddey isn’t a 100%. Before he left holding his leg, his struggles were evident. Fans were getting increasingly disgruntled with his poor performance till the injury struck.

First a sprained ankle, now this hamstring. It’s looking very bleak for Giddey’s possible return against the pelicans on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Wolves served a blowout 101-136 verdict on the team. The Bulls have fallen 15-17 and need to rework some things in Giddey’s possible absence.