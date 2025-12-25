What Happened to Josh Hart? Knicks Star Leaves Cavs Christmas Game With Injury

The New York Knicks’ Christmas Day matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers took a worrying turn late in the fourth quarter when Josh Hart was forced to exit with an apparent injury. With the game still ongoing and the outcome yet to be finalized, Hart’s status has quickly become the biggest concern for New York.

Hart went down after driving hard to the basket during a late-game sequence, where his left ankle appeared to roll awkwardly on contact. Despite visible discomfort, the Knicks forward showed his trademark toughness by staying on the floor long enough to knock down his free throws. Moments later, Hart intentionally fouled to stop play and exited the game, limping directly to the locker room as Madison Square Garden gave him a standing ovation.

There has been no official update from the Knicks so far, and the severity of the injury remains unclear. Early indications point toward a possible ankle sprain, but further evaluation will be needed once the team provides an update.

Hart had been one of New York’s most important contributors throughout the night, impacting the game with his rebounding, hustle plays, and defensive energy. With the Knicks already dealing with a thin rotation due to other minor injuries, his potential absence could loom large moving forward. For now, all eyes remain on the Knicks’ bench as fans await clarity on Hart’s condition.

(This is a developing story….)