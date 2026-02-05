What Happened to Karl-Anthony Towns? Knicks Star Makes Gruesome Injury Exit vs Nuggets

The game between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets took a brutal turn very early. Karl-Anthony Towns had to make an unplanned exit from the game when he apparently suffered an injury. He’s been a rebounding, double-double force lately even though he’s been mad about the lack of touches. With Nikola Jokic back like he was never gone, they need him on the floor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

KAT had apparently suffered a laceration, i.e., an open cut to his face when he collided with Spencer Jones. He was defending against Jones and their heads knocked together. Jones seemingly got hurt too after making KAT bleed and he too left the court.

He had to leave the court to get that fixed. He’s not ruled out of the game yet but he’s not back either. He managed to get some free throws in to get the Knicks within 28-30 of the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideally, a laceration wouldn’t sideline a player unless it’s very serious or hampering their vision. Spectators at Madison Square Garden tonight claim online that the injury looked minor.

KAT was spotted at the bench with a patch on his right brow and a clean jersey (his previous one got stained with blood). He played about five minutes in the first quarter and had five points and two rebounds in that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer Jones wasn’t that lucky. Although he didn’t bleed, he suffered a head contusion. The Nuggets announced he is questionable to return to the game.

He entered late in the second quarter with a patched brow and has already added seven points, an assist and a rebound to his tally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Karl-Anthony Towns keeps the Knicks in the lead

Nikola Jokic was back last week and immediately stood on business, racking up 31 points and 12 rebounds while taking the Nuggets to a 122-109 win over the Clippers. He’s already leading the game in rebounds tonight. Which means the Knicks need Karl-Anthony Towns to be on the floor.

KAT also wants to stay healthy going into the All-Star Weekend. He’s suiting up for Team World in his sixth All-Star Game taking place in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

His All-Star selection comes when he’s averaging an elite 11.8 rebounds per game. But his shooting woes, particularly from the a continue. Yet fans think he’s mad at his teammates for not passing the ball to him. He was seen arguing with Mitchell Robinson on the sidelines about this.

Despite his points and efficiency being low, his rebounding has been crucial to this Knicks squad. Before facing the Nuggets, the Knicks had won seven straight games against the Nets, 76ers, Kings, Raptors, Blazers, Lakers, and the Wizards. He’s had double digit rebounds in all those games, including 15 against the Wizards.

With him back in the game, the Knicks continue to use his floor-spacing ability. And it put them ahead at halftime over the Nuggets.