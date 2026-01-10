What Happened to Kevin Porter Jr.? Bucks Star Faces Injury Scare After Failed Defense Against LeBron James

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Los Angeles and it looks like the injury curse that affected the shorthanded Lakers is getting to them. By halftime the Bucks were up 52-61. But disaster struck before that. Just when they got Giannis Antetokounmpo back, Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a setback. Fortunately, KPJ bounced back.

In a game when LeBron James is back well-rested and with a vengeance, Kevin Porter Jr. needed to be subbed out. He called for a sub himself and exited the court in visible pain.

His exit came in a very interesting fashion. LeBron was making a drive to the basket and KPJ made a dive for the ball. Mr. James casually lifted the ball out of his reach that Porter’s momentum took him out of the way. James stared at him the entire time as he leapt for a dunk.

Porter left the court right after that. There’s no update on his status and likely getting medically evaluated during the halftime break. He’s played about 18 minutes so far and tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

The cameras didn’t exactly show what happened to Porter when he slid out of James’ way. We don’t know if he fell, rolled an ankle or got hit yet.

Interestingly, until tip-off, we weren’t even sure if circumstances on the Lakers’ side would’ve let us see Bron casually break through a defense.

LeBron James almost didn’t play against the Bucks

Before this game, LeBron James had sat out the second of a back-to-back set against the Spurs after emphatically declaring he’s “TBD” for all back-to-backs (the Lakers have two more of those sets this month). With Austin Reaves out for the rest of this month and the loss to the Spurs, the Lakers couldn’t afford James 2026 resolution after turning 41.

He was listed as questionable in yesterday’s injury report. James is suffering from an arthritic foot and persistent complications from sciatica. The final injury update on Friday night updated him to probable.

The Lakers’ offense against Giannis Antetokounmpo (who has shut down the possibility of trades to Lakers or Warriors or any team) was complete. But the Bucks wanted to balance the scales after losing to the Lakers in November’s matchup.

During that play, James was being chased by at least three other Bucks defenders. When Kevin Porter Jr. swooped in, Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton simply backed off and stayed where they are. They watched James protect the ball and go for a dunk without lifting a finger to help. They didn’t need to.

Porter didn’t have much help either but that didn’t matter. KPJ seemingly pulled something when James changed the direction on him. But after that, he was back on the court for the second half.

The Bucks are still leading 68-74 in the third and the Lakers are playing catch-up. Porter hasn’t added to his stat-line except one assist so far.